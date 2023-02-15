Vibrant Villages Programme: Central govt approves key scheme to develop border regions
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a centrally sponsored scheme- “Vibrant Villages Programme” (VVP) for the Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with financial allocation of Rs. 4800 crore.
Comprehensive development of villages of blocks on the northern border thus improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages.
This will help in encouraging people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reversing the outmigration from these villages adding to improved security of the border.
The scheme will provide funds for development of essential infrastructure and creation of livelihood opportunities in 19 Districts and 46 Border blocks 4 states and 1 UT along the northern land border of the country which will help in achieving inclusive growth and retaining the populatiion in the border areas. In the first phase 663 villages will be taken up in the programme.
According to an official statement, the scheme aims to identify and develop the economic drivers based on local natural human and other resources of the border villages on northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through the promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship, leveraging the tourism potential through promotioon of local cultural, traditional knowledge and heritage and development of sustainable eco-agribusinesses on the concept of “One village-One product” through community based organisations, Cooperatives, SHGs, NGOs etc.
Vibrant Village Action Plans will be created by the district adminstration with the help of Gram Panchayats and 100 percent saturation of Central and state schemes will be ensured.
Key outcomes that have been attempted are, connectivity with all weather road, drinking water, 24×7 electricty –
Solar and wind energy to be given focuseed attention, mobile and internet connectivity. Tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and health and wellness Centers.
There will not be overlap with Border Area Development Programme. Out of financial allocation of Rs. 4800 Crore 2500 crore rupees will be used for roads.
