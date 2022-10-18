VHP to launch campaign against conversion of Hindus in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a campaign to stop the conversion of Hindus to other religions. The VHP has claimed that a lot of Hindus are being converted to Christianity in south Bengal.

According to the VHP, the conversion of Hindus to other religions is more in the remote areas of several districts in West Bengal such as Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas.

However, the VHP has claimed that preparations have already begun to spread the message that Hindus who convert to other religions, will no longer be able to avail of the benefits of reservation.

According to the VHP, the campaign will highlight the fact that in 1950, the Constitution had only given reservation to Hindus. Later in 1985, Sikhism and some sections of Buddhism were included under reservation, but the constitution did not recognise the right to reservation for Christians or Muslims.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has recently moved to demand the introduction of birth control laws in the country. It has been claimed that the birth rate is actually decreasing in the Hindu society. Apart from this, the RSS has also demanded that the concept of ‘varna’ and caste should be completely abolished.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that the caste system is creating discrimination in the country.

“The caste system has no relevance now. Anything that creates discrimination should be declared null and void!” Mohan Bhagwat said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is embarking on a new movement amid the twin pressure of the VHP and the RSS on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The VHP wants the government to stop providing reservation benefits to those who convert from Hinduism to Islam or Christianity.

In other words, if Hindus belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes change their religion, their education, employment and other reservation facilities should be stopped. The VHP believes that if such a policy is introduced, the number of conversions will decrease in the country.

The VHP has already taken up a program called ‘Social Harmony Campaign’ to launch a large scale movement on this issue. Devjibhai Rawat, the All India Secretary of the VHP, is leading the campaign.

Rawat arrived in Kolkata on Monday. During his two-day visit to West Bengal, he will hold a meeting with the state VHP leadership on how to prevent conversion among Hindus.

He will also attend a meeting organised by the VHP to discuss the issue. Representatives of various religious organizations have also been invited to this meeting by the VHP.

“According to the rules, only Hindus should get the benefits of reservation. Because, due to caste, the section of the Hindu society which has been deprived for a long time, the reservation is to give financial and social establishment to them. It is claimed that there is no such caste distinction in Islam or Christianity. Therefore, there is no question of giving reservation benefits to those who are changing from Hindu to Muslim or Christian,” Rawat told the media.

“The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is a social organisation. It has nothing to do with politics. We want to spread awareness in the society. The VHP has taken u similar initiatives in the past. When the society wakes up, the government is forced to take that path,” he added.

It has also been claimed on behalf of the VHP that even if there was no movement, such a proposal had already been made to the Centre. The central government has already set up a commission headed by former Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan to look into its rationale. The VHP will present its demands to that commission.

“In the entire country, people from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are being converted through various temptations. Many continue to enjoy all the privileges of reservation as Hindus even after conversion. There will be a nationwide campaign to stop this,” Alok Kumar, the All India Working President of the VHP, said in a recent statement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.