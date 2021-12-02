VFS Global releases new update on visa services in India; all you need to know

People who want visas from these Finland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic can visit the Delhi centres. For South Korea, the visa applications can be submitted at the Delhi and Kolkata centres

VFS Global, today, 2 December, issued a new update regarding visa application services in India. The world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for Diplomatic missions and governments stated that it would continue to resume its services in several countries in a phased mode.

In its official statement, VFS Global highlighted that visa application centres that have been reopened are following all the COVID-19 operating procedures as well as local government directives and mission requirements. The company has also allocated specific centres for visa applications, as per ANI.

People who want visas from , Belarus, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania and Malaysia can visit the Mumbai centres of the VFS. The list of counties for Mumbai centre also includes Austria, Dominican Republic, Norway, Nigeria, Estonia, France, Thailand, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, The Netherlands, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine and USA.

People who want visas from these Finland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic can visit the Delhi centres. For South Korea, the visa applications can be submitted at the Delhi and Kolkata centres.

People who seek visas for China, Australia and Morocco have to wait as the centres are temporarily closed.

However, other centres which are allocated for visa application in India in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Air travel on all routes is tentative to government advisories. The permissions for air travel may be independent of the visa process, VFS Global said in a statement as quoted by news agency ANI.

On 1 December, VFS Global signed a contract with the Embassy of Austria in Oman to provide its visa services in the country on behalf of the embassy. H E Christian Brunmayr, Ambassador of Austria in Oman inaugurated the Austria visa application centre at Panorama Mall, Muscat.

By signing the contract with VFS Global the Embassy of Austria in Oman outsourced its visa services in the country for the first time.

