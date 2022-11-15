Veteran Navy officer sings 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' in viral video; leaves internet amazed
The video has gone viral and has grabbed the attention of many for the officer's talented voice.
It is not unusual to see people in uniform showing off their dancing or singing talent on several occasions. Having dedicated their lives to the country, these people have the potential to entertain others at the same time. One such video has recently surfaced on the internet where a retired officer of the Indian Navy was seen singing a famous song from the 90s- ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ from the 1996 film, Papa Kahte Hain. The soulful voice of the retired officer won the audience and is also going viral on the internet.
Shared by a Twitter handle named ‘Gulzar Sahab’, the viral clip shows the officer holding a mike in his hands and standing on the stage as he begins singing the song. His mesmerising voice, along with his expressions, are a winner and it seems the audiences were also enchanted by his soulful vocals. At the same time, the team of musicians played along in sync with the singer.
Watch the video here:
पूरे दिल से सुनिएगा इसको ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RtAGJbqio7
— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) November 13, 2022
The video originally surfaced in 2018 following the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Army’s Western Naval Command. Vice Admiral Girish Luthra took to the stage and gave an outstanding performance on the occasion. Luthra, who earlier held the position of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, retired on 31 January 2019.
In the meantime, the video that keeps trending time and again has left social media impressed. Many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Feels like they are professional singers”, while another commented, “Most beautiful feeling in the world.”
A user also identified the officer and wrote, “Vice Admiral Girish Luthra Retd sir. He also has a YouTube channel and he sings very beautifully.”
Check some more reactions:
वाह ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— 🌝 (@Love4AIl) November 13, 2022
Marvelous 👌👌👏👏👏🙋♂️
— अखिल (@AKHILES15852805) November 13, 2022
👏👏👏👏💐💐💐beautiful singing
— Lakshmi (@lakshmi_rajesh) November 13, 2022
जिंदगी हर पल इसी तरहा संगीतमय रहने चाहिए।
— Prashant Kamble प्रशांत कांबळे (@Pra_kamble14) November 13, 2022
While the song was originally sung by Udit Narayan, the officer’s version is also quite impressive. The video has also garnered over 66,000 views and thousands of likes.
