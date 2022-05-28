Veer Savarkar birth anniversary 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh pay tribute

Veer Savarkar was a renowned freedom fighter, lawyer, writer and politician. He is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' that speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 139th birth anniversary, today, 28 May. The renowned freedom fighter was born in 1883 in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi shared a video on Savarkar adding his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers to it. They spoke about the several qualities and contributions that the Hindutva icon made to the country.

“Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Check his post here:

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the great revolutionary leader and social reformer on this special occasion. In a series of tweets, Shah mentioned that Savarkar was the epitome of sacrifice.

Remembering his biggest sacrifice for the country, the Home Minister stated that despite being given two life terms of imprisonment, nothing could stop or deter his resolve to return the ultimate glory of nation.

Further in his tweet, the Home Minister mentioned Savarkar’s unparallel contribution to the freedom movement. He also lauded his efforts to remove all the social evil of untouchability from society that can never be forgotten.

वीर सावरकर जी को एक ही जीवन में मिली दो उम्रकैद व काल कोठरी की अमानवीय यातनाएं भी माँ भारती को परम वैभव पर ले जाने के उनके संकल्प को डिगा नहीं पाई। स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में उनके अद्वितीय योगदान और समाज से अस्पृश्यता को दूर करने के उनके प्रयासों को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 28, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Savarkar stating that the effective role Savarkar played in India’s freedom struggle is inspiring. His tweet in Hindi speaks of how Savarkar devoted his entire life to the service of the country and society.

वीर सावरकर साहस, संकल्प और त्याग की प्रतिमूर्ति थे। भारत के स्वाधीनता संग्राम में उन्होंने जो प्रभावी भूमिका निभाई है, वह प्रेरणास्पद है। उनका पूरा जीवन देश और समाज की सेवा में समर्पित रहा। ऐसे वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर मैं श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 28, 2022

For the unversed, Savarkar was popularly known as Veer Savarkar. He was a renowned freedom fighter, lawyer, writer and politician. He is remembered for coining the term 'Hindutva' that speaks of the Indian culture and religious identity.

