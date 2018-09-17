Bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope requesting 'time to fight' Kerala rape case, seeks to temporarily step down

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused in the Kerala nun rape case, on Sunday wrote to the Pope asking to be allowed to step down from his responsibilities at the Diocese of Jalandhar until the case reaches a conclusion.

ANI reported that the diocese said that Mulakkal "needed time to fight the case", and that he has "expressed willingness to absolve himself from the responsibilities". The statement said, "He (Mulakkal) has handed over a letter to the representative of the Pope."

On Saturday, a group of nuns in Kerala had staged a protest demanding Mulakkal's arrest. Speaking to the media, one of the five nuns who along with hundreds of people are protesting said, "We will not rest and we will not be happy till he is questioned and arrested."

Earlier on Saturday, Mulakkal stepped down from his position in the church amid growing outrage over lack of action against him.

Mulakkal also released a statement seeking prayers for himself, the nun and her supporters and said that perhaps only a divine intervention could bring out the truth now. He said that he was ready for a death sentence even if he was found one percent guilty.

He had earlier refused to step down from his post. "I will not step down because that is what those behind the allegations want, why should I play into their hands."

With inputs from agencies