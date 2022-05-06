Varanasi: Tensions high as videography inside Gyanvapi mosque begins today; management warns of protests

On the directives of the court, the videography at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex is to be done on Friday and Saturday under the supervision of Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar

Videography-survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex begins from Friday. A team of lawyers appointed by a court will be at work, however, there is a possibility that the issue may take a sensitive turn as Gyanvapi mosque management committee - Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid - has decided to oppose the decision of the judicial body.

"We will not allow anyone's entry in the (Gyanvapi) mosque premises for videography and survey," SM Yasin, Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, said last week. He added that they (committee) were ready to face consequences.

Meanwhile, several reports have mentioned the Muslim side saying that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no "non-believer" will be allowed to enter the mosque.

On the directives of the court, the videography is to be done on Friday and Saturday (6 and 7 May) under the supervision of Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar.

The district administration has been reaching out to the Intejamiya committee, trying to convince them as fear of a volatile situation prevails as the videography inspection starts around 3 pm amid continued resistance. The committee, however, assured that they will oppose the survey in a "peaceful manner".

A report in Hindustan Times said Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati has demanded security to be heightened to ensure that there is no interruption in the survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal. He also demanded for action against SM Yasin for his allegedly "provocative" remarks in the matter.

On 26 April, hearing the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places.

The court had asked the inspection to take place after Eid and before 10 May, 2022. It had also stated that apart from the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

According to a report by The Times of India, the court had asked the advocate commissioner to visit the Shringar Gauri site in the presence of both the parties. The team has been asked to prepare a report of the status and submit it before the court on 10 May, the next date of hearing.

The court has also asked the advocate commissioner to ensure videography of his inspection and seek assistance of the police force if need arises.

On 18 April last year, Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others filed a case, demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They had also sought to refrain the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

