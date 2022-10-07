Vande Bharat Express accident: Nose Cone Cover of front coach replaced with new one in Mumbai
New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat’s Gandhinagar met with an accident on 6 October after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line. The accident damaged the front part of the engine.
According to the Western Railway CRPO, the Nose Cone Cover of the front coach was replaced with a new one in the Mumbai Central depot during the maintenance and the train is put back into service without any extra downtime.
“We’re taking all actions to prevent such types of incidents in the future,” added Western Railway CRPO.
According to reports, no functional part of the train was damaged in the accident. The train had moved just after removing carcasses and reached Gandhinagar on time.
“The accident had occurred at around 11.15 am between Vatva station to Maninagar station,” said Western Railway Senior PRO, JK Jayant.
