The commemoration of Valmiki Jayanti happens every year on the day of the full moon in the month of Ashwin. The day is marked to celebrate the birth of Maharishi Valmiki. He was the author of the legendary Ramayana. Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated today, 9 October this year. This day is marked in many places across India by conducting various religious programs. This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned a grand celebration on the occasion. The Yogi Adityanath government will conduct programmes which will include the continuous recitation of Ramayana at all temples of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the state.

History:

As per the mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was initially a dacoit and his original name was Ratnakar. But later, he realised that he was on the wrong path. So, he left that path and adopted the path of religion.

Devarshi Narada advised him to chant the name of Lord Ram. After this, Valmiki became an ascetic by being absorbed in the name of Lord Ram. Lord Brahma was pleased with his penance, and gave him a large supply of knowledge. Then, he wrote the Ramayana which is read as a religious text in Hinduism today.

Significance:

Ramayana is a holy book which sets an example of how to lead a life of principles. It is one of the two important legends of Hinduism, the other one is Mahabharata. The ancient Sanskrit epic contains the story of Lord Ram rescuing his wife Sita from the clutches of demon king Ravana. Lord Ram is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. And his brother Lakshmana is considered to be the incarnation of Sheshnag. While his other two brothers, Bharata and Shatrughna are considered to be the incarnations of Sudarshan-chakra and conch-shell respectively.

Interestingly, Ravana desired to be killed by the hands of Lord Rama to get salvation. It is believed that when Goddess Sita abandoned her body by getting absorbed in the Earth, Lord Ram abandoned Earth by taking water samadhi in the river Saryu. As per the mythology, the event of Ramayana happened between the fourth and fifth century B.C.

