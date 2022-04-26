Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022: Know all about date, rituals and significance of the auspicious occasion

A renowned scholar, Shripad Vallabhacharya, was considered one of the pioneers of the Bhakti Movement in India

Vallabhacharya Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya, the founder of the Pushti sect in India. A renowned scholar, Shripad Vallabhacharya, was also considered one of the pioneers of the Bhakti Movement in India. He was born to a Telugu brahmin family in 1479 AD in Varanasi. This year, Vallabhacharya Jayanti will be marked on 26 April.

Significance of the day

The day is celebrated in view of a popular belief that on this auspicious day, Lord Krishna had appeared before Shri Vallabhacharya.

It is said that when Vallabhacharya was moving towards north-west India, he noticed an unusual phenomenon near Mount Govardhan, which is associated with Lord Krishna in Hindu mythology. He observed that a cow was giving milk at a particular spot on the mountain daily.

One day, Vallabhacharya thought of digging the specific place and later found the Lord Krishna’s idol buried beneath. It is said that the god appeared before the saint and hugged him for his dedication. From that day onwards, the 'Bala' or young image of Lord Krishna was worshipped with great devotion by the Pushti sect.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022: Date

According to the Purnimanta Lunar Calendar followed in north India, it is said that Vallabhacharya was born on the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi in the Vaishaka month. According to the Amanta Lunar calendar, he was born in the month of Chaitra on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1:38 am on 26 April and will end at 12:47 am on 27 April.

Celebrations and Rituals

The festival is celebrated in a grand way by people across the nation, especially in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. People observe a fast and decorate their homes and temples. They also give holy bath to the idol of Lord Krishna, chant mantras and take part in yagnas on the occasion.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.