V Muraleedharan terms murder of Kerala BJP leader as 'handy work of Islamic terrorist group'

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district

Thiruvananthapuram: Hours after BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly killed in Alappuzha, Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed it as the "handy work of Islamic terrorist group".

" I've been told that State Secy of BJP OBC Morcha was stabbed to death, this morning. This is the handy work of Islamic terrorist group is the info coming from Alleppey (Alappuzha). I demand the State government to take strict action against perpetrators," he tweeted.

He also added," This is not the first incident, a few weeks ago, a BJP worker was killed. The state had not taken the required action to prevent such incidents. They have been taking a soft stand with Islamic terrorists which has encouraged them to indulge in more violence."

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

"I am here in Trivandrum as it is the starting point of the Silver line rail project that the Kerala govt wants to start. People are worried that they might be evicted from here. State govt should rethink its decision and drop this project," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.