China wades into row over remarks on Prophet, hopes issue can be 'properly resolved'

China, which had until now refrained from commenting on the controversy over Nupur Sharma's remarks, on Monday issued a statement bashing her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The country has said, “China always believes that different civilizations and religions should respect each other and live together as equals.”

Last week, at least 18 countries and two multilateral groups issued condemnation or summoned Indian envoys to express ire over the statements made by two BJP leaders, who the ruling party subsequently removed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry was asked to comment on the row at Monday’s daily press briefing by a Chinese television channel, which asked the spokesperson to comment on "recent remarks about Prophet Muhammed by India’s BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma” that had "sparked outrage among Muslim communities in India and Islamic countries.”

The spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded saying China’s Foreign Ministry “noted relevant reports”. "We hope the relevant incident can be properly managed,” he said. "China believes that different civilisations and different religions should respect each other and co-exist on an equal footing. It is important to abandon arrogance and prejudice and important to deepen recognition and understanding of one's own civilisation and differences from other civilisations, and promote dialogue and harmonious co-existence.”

This statement from Beijing is to be noted as China has come under criticism for its policies towards Muslims, particularly over sending hundreds of thousands of Uighurs to “re-education” camps that Beijing has called vocational training institutions. Western media has continuously published numerous accounts where people from the Muslim community in these regions have been assaulted, captured, and treated like criminals without any basis.

The BJP on 5 June suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

