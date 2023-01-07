Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath to assess situation, says 'topmost priority to rescue everyone'

New Delhi: Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited sinking Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, and said that scientists were looking into the cause of the land subsidence and the first priority remains to ensure that people are taken to safer areas.

Dhami conducted a survey of the areas in the town where houses and other establishments, roads and fields have displayed cracks due to land subsidence. The chief minister also met with displaced families who were relocated after cracks were seen in their houses.

Earlier in the day he conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Speaking to ANI after surveying the Marwari area of Joshimath and Narasingh temple, Dhami said that the walls in Joshimath are developing cracks due to the water seepage and added that they are trying to safeguard and rescue everyone safely.

“The walls have developed cracked due to the seepage of water. It is our first priority to rescue everyone safely and make necessary arrangements to move them to safer places,” Dhami said adding an investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the land subsidence.

Huge cracks have been seen in houses, roads and fields and many houses have suffered subsidence. Cracks have been found at several places on the Joshimath-Malari border road, which connects the India-China border, due to landslides in Joshimath. A large part of the Badrinath National Highway is also in the grip of landslides.

Immediate evacuation of around 600 families

Earlier, CM Dhami ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath.

“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami said on Friday.

“Joshimath should be divided into sectors and zones and action should be taken accordingly. A disaster control room should also be set up in the town,” the chief minister said.

For permanent rehabilitation of the affected people, alternative locations should be identified in Pipalkoti, Gauchar and other places, he said.

The district magistrate should stay in touch with people and the potential danger zones should also be identified.

“Moving people to safe locations is necessary. Satellite images can also be useful in this. All departments should act with a team spirit to achieve success in the exercise,” Dhami said.

Adequate deployment of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel should be made to help the affected people, he said, adding helicopter services should also be made available, if required.

All construction activities, Auli ropeway stopped

All construction activities related to mega projects like the Char Dham all-weather road and the National Thermal Power Corporation’s hydel project have been stopped till further orders on the demand of residents, reported PTI. The Auli ropeway, which is Asia’s biggest, has been stopped after a huge crack developed beneath it.

The teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday.

With inputs from agencies

