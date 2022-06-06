Uttarkashi bus accident: All 26 bodies recovered, search and rescue operations conclude

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the media that the bus driver told that the accident took place after the steering wheel of the vehicle failed

A total of 26 people have been confirmed dead after a bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand fell into a gorge near Rikhavu khadd, Damta on Sunday, 5 June.

Officials on Monday morning informed that the search and rescue operations have concluded. There were a total of 30 people, including the driver and the helper, in the bus.

News agency PTI mentioned Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal saying that four injured people are under treatment, while the death toll has risen to 26 with the recovery of one more body late on Sunday night.

The rescue and relief operations were carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with district administration, who rushed to the site soon after they received information about the incident.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also sent NDRF team for rescue work, all bodies have been recovered and sent to Dehradun. "After the process is complete we will send the bodies to Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh," Dhami said.

Dhami has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the bodies of those killed in the Uttarkashi bus accident will be reaching Dehradun around 10 am on Monday and will be sent to Khajuraho after embalming. "We will try that their cremation is done today," he added.

Chouhan reached Dehradun late on Sunday evening to take stock of relief operations. He also held a meeting with officials on the situation.

The Madhya Pradesh CM has said that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the deceased's families, Rs 50,000 and free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver.

Chouhan on Monday informed the media that the bus driver told that the accident took place after the steering wheel of the vehicle failed.

"Remaining three injured are tourists from Madhya Pradesh and all efforts are being made to save their lives," Chouhan said in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," PMO India tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand chief minister Dhami and also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident.

"It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

With inputs from agencies

