Uttarakhand temples ban entry of devotees wearing inappropriate clothing; women asked to cover 80% of their body

Temple authorities in Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun districts in Uttarakhand have banned the entry of devotees who are not wearing appropriate clothing.

This ban specifically targets scantily-clad men and women at the Daksh Prajapati Mandir in Haridwar, Tapkeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Dehradun, and Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Rishikesh, as confirmed by Mahant Ravindra Puri, secretary of the Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara.

Puri told PTI that women must cover 80% of their bodies to enter these temples.

The ban will be immediately enforced and may later be extended to akhara-affiliated temples across the country.

Puri expressed concern about the lack of respect for the sanctity of the temples, particularly among the youth, and emphasized the need to maintain the temples’ sanctity.

Katha Vyas Madhusudan Shastri, a professional narrator of mythological stories in Haridwar, supported the ban.

“The sanctity of the temples must be maintained, and people inside their precincts should conduct themselves accordingly. The ban is in accordance with Sanatan Dharma,” he told media.

(With inputs from agencies)

