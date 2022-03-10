Uttarakhand polls: BJP creates history with back-to-back victories; CM Dhami, Rawat go down to defeat

The pundits predicted a close contest, but in the end BJP prevailed with a comfortable majority. More than hard work and proper election planning, the Congress solely depended on anti-incumbency to script a win. That didn’t happen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party created history in Uttarakhand by becoming the first party to retain power and serve a second successive term in the hill state. BJP won 48 seats in the 70-Member house.

While the saffron brigade failed to repeat its magical performance of 2017 in which it won 57 seats, the party countered anti-incumbency by sailing on the Modi wave.

The Congress got 18 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party two seats and Independents won two seats. The counting of votes is still underway. As per provisional figures, BJP got a 44.31 per cent vote share and Congress 37.92 per cent vote share.

Leaving Haridwar district, where Congress won 5 seats, the grand old party failed to make any major headway in Garhwal and Kumoan regions. Bahujan Samaj Party too made some impact in Haridwar district by winning two seats.

After Uttarakhand was created in 2000, parties in power have, until now, served just one term. After winning the 2002 Assembly polls, Congress faced defeat in 2007. BJP likewise failed to retain power in 2012.

But after registering a big win in 2017, the BJP pulled off a sensational performance this time.

The public’s ire was raised after the BJP replaced chief minister after chief minister. Congress raised the issue prominently, but BJP managed to overcome that by highlighting development works of the central government: the all-weather road project, Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line project and Kedarnath redevelopment to mention a few.

People touring hill areas used to make one common statement, “Modi is too popular among hill women.” Women voters played a key role in the BJP’s easy win.

Big names suffer defeat

Many political bigwigs were left shocked. It seems it is not easy for any Uttarakhand chief minister to win their own seat. Harish Rawat lost from Haridwar (Rural) and Kichcha seats in 2017, BC Khanduri lost from Kotdwar in 2012 and Uttarakhand’s first chief minister Nityanand Swami was defeated from Laxman Chowk seat in 2002.

This time, Dhami lost from Khatima.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat lost from Lalkuwa this time, ex-Assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjawal bit the dust from Jageshwar and Miss Asia Pacific world 2014 Anukirti Gusain Rawat was defeated from Lansdowne.

Crisis in BJP over new CM

After Dhami lost from the Khatima seat, BJP has started search for a new CM face. The hunt is on and even names such as Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are doing the rounds. Dr Dhan Singh Rawat is also in the race after missing out last time. Satpal Maharaj, Madan Kaushik and Bishen Singh Chufal are the other names.

Ex-CMs daughters avenge fathers’ defeat

For Ritu Khanduri (BJP) and Anupama Rawat (Congress), this Assembly election was sweet revenge indeed.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Major-General (Retd.) BC Khanduri’s daughter Ritu shocked Surendra Negi of the Congress by registering a win from Kotdwar. In 2012, Khanduri was BJP’s CM face and lost to Surendra Negi at Kotdwar.

Similarly, Rawat, who was defeated by Yatishwaranand (BJP) from Haridwar rural in 2017. Anupama, Rawat’s daughter, defeated Yatishwaranand in a close contest.

Rawat’s political future uncertain

After losing back-to-back elections in 2017 state Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rawat was hoping for a big win. After suffering a big defeat from Lalkuwa, Rawat’s hopes have been extinguished.

Even his close aides -- Govind Singh Kunjwal, Karan Mehra, Manoj Rawat -- have lost. The situation is grim and the anti-Rawat camp will not allow the 73-year-old ex-CM to dictate terms.



Aam Aadmi Party fails to impress

AAP made a weak debut in Uttarakhand. The party obtained a 3.32 per cent vote share and failed to impress the highlanders. AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal finished a poor third from Gangotri Assembly seat with 5,998 votes.

Assessing the Modi wave

The result of Nainital seat provides a clear indication of how the fortune of a candidate changes in a Modi wave. In 2017 state Assembly election, Sarita Arya, the Congress candidate, finished runner-up with 22,486 votes. Her rival, the BJP’s Sanjeev Arya, got 29,730 votes. This time, Arya joined BJP and defeated her old rival Sanjeev (who had joined Congress weeks ahead of the polls) by 7,881 votes in Nainital.

Challenging time for Harak Singh Rawat

Senior leader Harak Singh Rawat, who was recently expelled from BJP and who joined Congress ahead of the polls, is facing a tough time. Harak decided not to fight election this time and managed to get Congress ticket for his daughter in law Anukirti Gusain (Miss Asia Pacific world 2014) from Lansdowne.

Anukirti, despite creating big media hype, failed to woo voters. She lost by 8,977 votes against BJP’s Daleep Singh Rawat. Harak had gained power by jumping from one party to another. Facing an inquiry into the misuse of labour department funds during pandemic, it seems bad days are ahead.

The BJP’s victory celebrations, which have begun in Uttarakhand, are set to go on for a while.

Party position

BJP 48

Congress 18

BSP 2

Independent 2

Uttarakhand assembly election 2022

List of winning/leading candidates

1 Purola: Durgeshwar Lal (BJP)

2 Yamunotri: Sanjay Dobhal (Independent)

3 Gangotri: Suresh Singh Chauhan (BJP)

4 Badrinath: Rajendra Bhandari (Congress)

5 Tharali: Bhupal Ram Tamta (BJP)

6 Karnaprayag: Anil Nautiyal (BJP)

7 Kedarnath: Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP)

8 Rudraprayag: Bharat Chaudhary (BJP)

9 Ghansali: Shakti Lal Shah (BJP)

10 Devprayag: Vinod Kandari (BJP)

11 Narendranagar: Subodh Uniyal (BJP)

12 Pratapnagar: Vikram Singh Negi (Congress)

13 Tehri: Kishore Upadhyaya (BJP)

14 Dhanaulti: Pritam Panwar (BJP)

15 Chakrata: Prtiam Singh (Congress)

16 Vikasnagar: Munna Singh Chauhan (BJP)

17 Sahaspur: Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP)

18 Dharampur: Vinod Chamoli (BJP)

19 Raipur: Umesh Sharma Kau (BJP)

20 Rajpur Road: Khazan Dass (BJP)

21 Dehradun Cantonment: Savita Kapoor (BJP)

22 Mussoorie: Ganesh Joshi (BJP)

23 Doiwala: Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP)

24 Rishikesh: Prem Chand Aggarwal (BJP)

25 Haridwar: Madan Kaushik (BJP)

26 BHEL Ranipur: Adesh Chauhan (BJP)

27 Jwalapur: Er. Ravi Bahadur (Congress)

28 Bhagwanpur: Mamta Rakesh (Congress)

29 Jhabrera: Virendra Kumar (Congress)

30 Piran Kaliyar: Furkan Ahmed (Congress)

31 Roorkee: Pradeep Batra (BJP)

32 Khanpur: Umesh Kumar (Independent)

33 Manglaur: Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP)

34 Laksar: Shahzad (BSP)

35 Haridwar Rural: Anupama Rawat (Congress)

36 Yamkeshwar: Renu Bisht (BJP)

37 Pauri: Rajkumar Pori (BJP)

38 Srinagar: Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP)

39 Chaubattakhal: Satpal Maharaj (BJP)

40 Lansdowne: Daleep Singh Rawat (BJP)

41 Kotdwar: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP)

42 Dharchula: Harish Dhami (Congress)

43 Didihat: Bishen Singh (BJP)

44 Pithoragarh: Mayukh Mahar (Congress)

45 Gangolihat: Fakeer Ram (BJP)

46 Kapkot: Suresh Gariya (BJP)

47 Bageshwar: Chandan Ram Dass (BJP)

49 Salt: Mahesh Jeena (BJP)

50 Ranikhet: Pramod Nainwal (BJP)

51 Someshwar: Rekha Arya (BJP)

52 Almora: Kailesh Sharma (BJP)

53 Jageshwar: Mohan Singh (BJP)

54 Lohaghat: Kaushal Adhikari (Congress)

55 Champawat: Kailash Chandra Gahtori (BJP)

56 Lalkuan: Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

57 Bhimtal: Ram Singh Kaira (BJP)

58 Nainital: Sarita Arya (BJP)

59 Haldwani: Sumit Hridayesh (Congress)

60 Kaladhungi: Bansidhar Bhagat (BJP)

61 Ramnagar: Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP)

62 Jaspur: Adesh Chauhan (Congress)

63 Kashipur: Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP)

64 Bajpur: Yshpal Arya (Congress)

65 Gadarpur: Arvind Pandey (BJP)

66 Rudrapur: Shiv Arora (BJP)

67 Kichha: Tilak Raj Behad (Congress)

68 Sitarganj: Saurav Bahuguna (BJP)

69 Nanakmatta: Gopal Singh Rana (Congress)

70 Khatima: Bhuwan Chand Kapri (Congress)

