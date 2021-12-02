Uttarakhand polls 2022: PM Modi to make two visits to state this month; likely to hold rally in Kumaon
The prime minister is slated to visit Dehradun on 4 December, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects, and again on 24 December, according to the PMO
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a public rally in the Kumaon region during his second visit to the state later this month, informed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources on Wednesday.
According to sources, PM Modi is preparing to visit Uttarakhand once again this month after his scheduled visit on 4 December.
"During his next visit, which will begin on December 24, the public rally is expected to take place in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand's Kumaon region," sources added.
As per the official note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the child-friendly city project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.
He will inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. He will also inaugurate a hydroelectric project and Himalayan culture center at Dehradun.
