Uttarakhand: Noida man in soup as he takes dog to Kedarnath shrine; temple committee files FIR

An FIR has bee lodged by the the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay. The committee said that the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people and the pilgrims

A video of a devotee taking his dog to the crowded hill shrine of Kedarnath and asking to put a tilak (vermillion) is going viral. The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee (BKTC) has demanded stern action against the person who the committee claims has also made his pet touch touch the statue of 'Nandi' in the outer precincts of the Himalayan temple.

An FIR lodged by the committee’s CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay. The committee said that the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people and the pilgrims.

The Committee said the act by the devotee carrying his pet dog to the shrine is objectionable and condemnable. It also said despite a large number of temple staff and security, no body stopped the person from entering the shrine with his furry friend.

A report by The Federal said that the man has been identified as 33-year-old Rohan Tyagi, a resident of Noida and he went to Kedarnath temple with his four-and-a-half-year-old pet husky who he calls Nawab.

Nawab Tyagi (the pet dog) is no ordinary canine as it is an Instagram influencer with the handle 'huskyindia0'.

The Federal report mentioned Rohan Tyagi saying that he and his wife had taken not only Nawab but also two other dogs with them on the yatra — another husky named Coady and a labrador named Laila. However, Nawab is the only one seen in the videos that were uploaded on social media.

He also said that Nawab has been going on religious pilgrimages with him for the last four years, including last year to Badrinath, one of the Char Dhams in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

In a short clip or reel, Rohan Tyagi with a rucksack on his back can be seen propping up his pet dog to have its paws touch the statue of Nandi right in front of the Kedarnath temple. He then gets a temple priest to put a tilak on his pet before landing up to the shrine.

There are several YouTubers and vloggers, along with crowds of pilgrims, flocking to the annual Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. BKTC says that they have been receiving several complaints of overzealous bloggers shooting reels and videos in front of the Kedarnath temple which has got nothing to do with devotion.

A report by ToI quoted Ajendra Ajay, president of BKTC, saying: "Crores of people have faith in Baba Kedarnath, their sentiments are hurt by such activities by YouTubers and vloggers. These people have no devotion, they come here only to shoot reels and videos with Bollywood songs playing in the background. It gets in the way of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Baba Kedarnath."

The report also mentioned a senior police officer, who monitors security arrangements at the Kedarnath shrine, saying that YouTubers and vloggers often visit the temples and cause difficulties in security arrangements. "They stop in the middle of trek routes and start shooting reels, disrupting the journey of other pilgrims. They clearly have nothing to do with devotion."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.