Uttarakhand: Meat shops ordered to remain shut, liquor stores covered from outside on Kanwar yatra route
DM Vinay Shankar Pandey said that about 4 crore Kanwar yatris expected to visit Haridwar on the holy month of Sawan
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand administration has ordered all meat shops on Kanwar yatra route to remain shut and liquor stores to be covered from the outside.
"Meat shops on the Kanwar yatra route will remain shut while liquor-store counters facing the road will open in the opposite direction. About 4 crore Kanwar yatris expected," Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey said.
SP (City) Swatantra K Singh, Haridwar, said "Our force deployed everywhere to ensure that the order is not violated. This will effective till the time Kanwar yatra continues."
Last week, the state administration said that pilgrims with swords, tridents and other such harmful objects will not be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra, which started on 14 July.
The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage taken out by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to take the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship God and offer the same water on Shivling.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kanwar Yatra in 2021 was cancelled in Uttarakhand and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted.
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi Police advisory: Relocate blacksmiths from Kanwar yatra routes as they eat non-veg
The advisory issued by the Delhi Police's Special Branch to district police suggested that the blacksmiths should either be "relocated" or the routes for the yatra be charted in such a manner that they do not come on the way
Explained: The Uttarakhand slaughterhouses row and what courts have said
In 2017, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had followed in Uttar Pradesh’s footsteps and cracked down on ‘illegal’ slaughterhouses. The high court had in 2018 directed the state government to seal illegal slaughterhouses 72 hours and banned slaughter of animals in the open and pu
UP government takes steps to prohibit open sale of meat during Kanwar Yatra
The Kanwar Yatra is set to begin from 14 July, and will continue for a fortnight. The Yatra was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak