Uttarakhand: Meat shops ordered to remain shut, liquor stores covered from outside on Kanwar yatra route

DM Vinay Shankar Pandey said that about 4 crore Kanwar yatris expected to visit Haridwar on the holy month of Sawan

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand administration has ordered all meat shops on Kanwar yatra route to remain shut and liquor stores to be covered from the outside.

"Meat shops on the Kanwar yatra route will remain shut while liquor-store counters facing the road will open in the opposite direction. About 4 crore Kanwar yatris expected," Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

SP (City) Swatantra K Singh, Haridwar, said "Our force deployed everywhere to ensure that the order is not violated. This will effective till the time Kanwar yatra continues."

Last week, the state administration said that pilgrims with swords, tridents and other such harmful objects will not be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra, which started on 14 July.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage taken out by the devotees of Lord Shiva. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit religious places including Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to take the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship God and offer the same water on Shivling.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kanwar Yatra in 2021 was cancelled in Uttarakhand and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.