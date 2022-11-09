Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022: History, significance and special wishes to share on this day

The Sanskrit dialect that means “northern city” is where the name Uttarakhand originates. The state is full of glaciers, rivers, thick forests, and snow-capped mountain peaks among other natural wonders. Uttarakhand is home to the Char-dhams, or the four holiest and most respected Hindu temples – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Thus, it is referred to as the “Land of the Gods.” The High Court is located in Nainital, and Dehradun serves as the state’s capital. On 9 November 2000, six districts from Uttar Pradesh’s Northwestern region and a section of the Himalayan Mountain range united to form Uttarakhand. Since then, the day, 9 November is celebrated as Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

History of Uttarakhand:

The history of Uttarakhand is quite extensive and it has an illustrious past. This region was ruled by emperors like the Kanishka, Kudina, Samudragupta, Kushana, Pawara, Chandra, and Pala. Numerous Hindu texts also make mention of Uttrakhand. Reading about both the Garhwal and Kumaon civilisations will give a better understanding of the history of this area. On 9 November 2000, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were split apart, making Uttarakhand India’s 27th state. It was formerly known as Uttaranchal. Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, Haryana, and Tibet border Uttarakhand. In 2007, Uttaranchal officially got its new name, Uttarakhand.

Significance of Uttarakhand Foundation Day:

The “State Foundation Week,” which begins on 3 November, is a special celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day that typically lasts for an entire week. On 9 November, the occasion concludes with the “Bharat Bharti” celebration that follows a series of events, including “Mera Sainik.” Special arrangements are made and the chief minister of Uttarakhand also discusses various ideas including strategies for the advancement of the state.

Wishes to share with near and dear ones on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day:

Let’s join hands for the growth and development of Uttarakhand. Happy Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2022.

On the 22nd celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, we take an oath to make our beloved state proud with our right actions.

We received faith, freedom, peace, and pride through the Constitution. Let’s honour the day the state was founded by wishing you a happy Uttarakhand Day.

Land of mountains, pilgrimage, beauty, and diverse Culture, our state Uttarakhand is heaven to us. Happy Uttarakhand Day 2022.

Today, on Uttarakhand Foundation Day, let’s celebrate the unity of the state’s people.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.