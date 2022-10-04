Uttarakhand: Dozens trapped as avalanche hits Uttarkashi
This is the second avalanche in this region in the last 10 days. Earlier, an avalanche was reported near Chaurabari Glacier just behind Kedarnath Dham
Avalanche in Uttarkashi: Around 30 trainees were trapped in the crevasses after a mountaineering training team was hit by an avalanche in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. A rescue operation was launched by the authorities to rescue them.
Eight of the trainees have been rescued while around 21 people are still trapped in the crevasses. A team from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute (NIM) was undergoing training since September 22 at the Dokrani Bamak Glacier. A total of 122 people including 97 trainees, 24 trainers and an officer of Nim were involved in the basic training course while total of 53 people including 44 trainees and 9 trainers were involved in the advanced course.
District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that a rescue operation is being conducted by NIM to rescue the people trapped in the crevasses. Nim has two satellite phones at the site of the incident. Continuous coordination is being done with the officials of Nim for the rescue operation.
Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has been requested to take the help of the Indian Army to speed up the rescue operation. He has assured all possible help from the central government.
Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the District Administration, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of Nim to get the trainees out safely at the earliest.
This is the second avalanche in this region in the last 10 days. Earlier, an avalanche was reported near Chaurabari Glacier just behind Kedarnath Dham. Seven kilometers behind Kedarnath Dham, the avalanche was seen for the second time on Saturday, October 1, although it did not cause any damage. Earlier on September 22, an avalanche was seen behind the Kedarnath Temple.
