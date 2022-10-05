Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 25 killed as bus falls into ditch in Pauri

Uttarakhand Road Accident: Around 25 people were killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand during the early hours of Wednesday. A bus going from Katevad village in Haridwar district to Kanda Talla fell into a gorge near Simdi village of Lansdowne.

About 45 people were reportedly on the bus. According to the latest information given by the police, so far 21 people have been rescued in the rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

So far 12 bodies have been recovered. The bus reportedly got out of control and fell into the ditch. The incident took place at about 4 pm. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out with the help of SDRF and villagers.

A team of five doctors from Bironkhal health center has been sent to the spot. Six injured, including two children, have been sent to Birkhal health center and one injured to Kotdwar hospital.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that relief and rescue operations have been started.

“All possible help will be provided to the victims,” he told the media.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushgyan has condoled the incident. He spoke to the Pauri District Magistrate in this regard and inquired about the situation.

