Dehradun: Three male students of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), in Uttarakhand’s Bidhauli have allegedly forced their fellow hosteller to drink alcohol, stripped him, filmed the entire act and later blackmailed him, demanding Rs 60,000 to delete the video.

The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students fled from a private Hostel in Bidhauli area of Premnagar, where the alleged incident took place.

The accused have been expelled by the college management for the alleged ragging. Also, a case of assault and blackmailing has been registered by the police.

Barged into room, stripped boy naked

A report by The New Indian Express quoted Inspector Premnagar Pradeep Bisht saying that in his complaint, the victim said that he was studying in his room on Sunday night when three of his hostel mates – Akarsh Gupta, Samsonjay Antony and Jeremy Malik – came to his room and forced him to drink alcohol.

The boy drank the alcohol after which the trio started assaulting him and stripped him naked. They then started making videos, the cop added.

The following day, the three boys started blackmailing the victim and started demanding Rs 60,000 to delete the video.

Traumatised by the assault and threats, the victim broke down and refused to pay up. However, the three did not give up and assaulted him again.

The report quoted Inspector Bisht saying that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Akarsh Gupta (BBA first year) resident of Patna, Bihar, Jeremy Malik (BBA second year) resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, and Samanjoy Antony (BBA second year).

Police further said that the victim is “very scared” at the moment and has only talked about assault and blackmailing during the probe.

Cops will also be probing the victim to find out if he has had an argument with the accused before or had any rivalry.

