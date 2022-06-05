Uttarakhand: 25 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously

At least 25 people were killed and few others got injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

"A very tragic incident took place today, involving the accident of a bus of pilgrims from Panna, Madhya Pradesh; 25 people have died. We are putting all relief efforts. Both DM and SP sent to spot, HM has sent NDRF team," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot; Damta lies between Dehradun and Uttarkashi and rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed. All rescue efforts are underway. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) had called as well, we are in continuous touch," he added.

SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot; Damta lies between Dehradun & Uttarkashi & rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed. All rescue efforts are underway. MP CM had called as well, we are in continuous touch: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar S Dhami pic.twitter.com/ZxzSTHb91z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Chouhan informed that he will be visiting Dehradun tonight.

"Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami... A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh | Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami...A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief & rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight...: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/19lxecySTE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," PMO India tweeted.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

Expressing grief over the accident, Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

"CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured," according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured: CMO pic.twitter.com/IkRro1dHxC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

