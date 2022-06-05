Uttarakhand: 25 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously
At least 25 people were killed and few others got injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.
"A very tragic incident took place today, involving the accident of a bus of pilgrims from Panna, Madhya Pradesh; 25 people have died. We are putting all relief efforts. Both DM and SP sent to spot, HM has sent NDRF team," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
"SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot; Damta lies between Dehradun and Uttarkashi and rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed. All rescue efforts are underway. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) had called as well, we are in continuous touch," he added.
SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot; Damta lies between Dehradun & Uttarkashi & rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed. All rescue efforts are underway. MP CM had called as well, we are in continuous touch: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar S Dhami pic.twitter.com/ZxzSTHb91z
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022
Meanwhile, Chouhan informed that he will be visiting Dehradun tonight.
"Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami... A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight," Chouhan said.
Madhya Pradesh | Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I've spoken with CM PS Dhami...A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief & rescue operation. I'm myself going to Dehradun tonight...: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/19lxecySTE
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 5, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," PMO India tweeted.
The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022
Expressing grief over the accident, Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.
"CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured," according to the Chief Minister's Office.
Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun pertaining to a bus accident in Uttarkashi dist. He directed the district administration to carry out relief & rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured: CMO pic.twitter.com/IkRro1dHxC
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sudden rush of pilgrims in Kedarnath demands better tourism management
Char Dham Yatra is on its peak in Uttarakhand this time, while Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district has attracted record footfall
Polling begins for Champawat Assembly by-election in Uttarakhand; CM in fray
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, is trying his luck from Champawat to become an MLA - a constitutional requirement he needs to fulfill within six months of being sworn in
PM Modi congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami for Champawat bypoll win; says 'confident' he will work harder for state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Champawat in Uttarakhand for having faith in BJP and lauded party karyakartas for their hardwork