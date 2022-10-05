New Delhi: At least 25 people were killed on Tuesday night after a bus carrying a wedding procession fell into a 500-meter gorge in Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot in Pauri Garhwal district, said police.

“Police and SDRF teams rescued 21 people overnight. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals,” said DGP Ashok Kumar

Uttarakhand | 25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in Birokhal area of ​​Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals: DGP Ashok Kumar (File photo) pic.twitter.com/nFYkPA0nkn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

According to reports, the bus carrying 40-45 people, including children, was coming from Laldhang in Haridwar via Kandagaon.

“Information is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by the Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot,” Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar Singh had said earlier.

Pauri Garwhal bus accident | A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Info is being taken from the family members. Rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police & SDRF at the spot: Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GRM1b1Z9y2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2022

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the state disaster management centre to constantly monitor the situation.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were mobilised for the accident spot. We are trying our best to take all the facilities to the accident spot. Local villagers are helping in the rescue operation,” Dhami said.

With inputs from agencies

