Uttar Pradesh: Wedding celebrations turn tragic in Kushinagar as 13 people die after falling into a well

Thirteen women and girls died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Khushinagar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron net, they were sitting on, broke, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the accident of falling in a well in Nebua Naurangiya police station area of Kushinagar.

"He has directed the concerned officials to conduct rescue and relief operations immediately and provide proper treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives during the wedding ritual at Kushinagar, described the incident as heart-rending.

He extended his condolences to the families of victims and wished a quick recovery for the injured. The local administration is offering all possible help, Modi said in a tweet.

On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of "haldi" was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased," he added.

Ten people were also injured in the incident, he said.

