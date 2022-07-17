The accident took place when the truck, which was coming from Moradabad rammed into the bus coming from Shahjahanpur, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh

New Delhi: A bus collided head-on with a truck in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, leaving six people dead and 21 others seriously injured, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said the accident took place when the truck, which was coming from Moradabad rammed into the bus coming from Shahjahanpur.

"The head-on collision took place at a bypass in the Civil Lines area of the district, in which six people died on the spot, while 21 others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said, and added that bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The deceased have been identified as Shamimul Haq (35), a resident of Shahjahanpur, Naseem Khan (52) and Abdul Wahid (50), both residents of Saharanpur and Sakshi (26), a resident of Shahjahanpur. The identity of two of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

