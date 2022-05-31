Uttar Pradesh: Seven people returning from Delhi AIIMS die after ambulance collides with truck in Bareilly

Police said that the driver of the ambulance was asleep at the wheel after which the vehicle first hit the divider on the road and then collided with the truck

Seven people were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday morning. The mishap occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway when an ambulance carrying a patient and five members crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to a report by NDTV, police said that those killed in the accident include six members of a family from Pilbhit who were returning from AIIMS Delhi in the ambulance after check-up.

Police further informed that the ambulance first hit the divider on the road and then collided with the truck, resulting in the death of the driver and six other occupants of the vehicle.

A report by ToI said that the accident took place after the driver of the ambulance slept on way.

Police took almost two hours to rescue the bodies from the ambulance which crashed after the accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that the people in the ambulance had started late on Monday from Delhi and the driver fell asleep on the wheel near Fatehganj West area on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway.

"The ambulance lost its balance and jumped off the divider and crashed into a canter truck coming from the opposite direction. Among the seven who died, three were women," the ASP added.

