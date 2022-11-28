Meerut: Four Class 12 students, including a girl, of an intermediate college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have been booked for allegedly harassing a female teacher and making obscene remarks against her.

The complaint has been filed by the teacher who said that she has slipped into depression following the heinous incident in which the students made sexually inappropriate comments against her and made the video public.

The students have been arrested and were produced before the juvenile justice board.

Students harass teacher in Meerut

Police said that the 27-year-old hijab-clad teacher lodged a complaint alleging that the accused students of Class 12 have been troubling her for the past few weeks. “They passed obscene comments on my way to school and back home several times,” she added.

The teacher further alleged that the “limit was crossed when the students said ‘I love you’ to me inside the school premises and recorded a video of it. They then circulated the clip on social media.”

“Apart from this, a video of them using profanities against me inside the classroom was also made viral on social media,” she said in the complaint.

Video goes viral

In one of the videos, the students of Meerut intermediate college can be seen making obscene remarks and saying, “I love you” to her, loudly in the middle of the class as she is teaching.

UP के मेरठ में क्लास रूम के अंदर 3 छात्रों ने महिला टीचर को “I Love U” बोला और सोशल मीडिया में इसकी Video वायरल कर दी। छात्र अतश, कैफ, अमन पर FIR हुई। टीचर डिप्रेशन में है। #Meerut Video – @hindipatrakarpic.twitter.com/wIiV9G2sIz — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) November 27, 2022

In another video, the students can be heard saying, "I love you" to the teacher as she walks towards the classroom.

'आई लव यू मेरी जान, ओए मैम देख तो...' उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में महिला टीचर पर अश्लील टिप्पणी करने वाले इन छात्रों को 'मुकम्मल इलाज' की जरूरत प्रतीत होती है। pic.twitter.com/zy8beLW4qe — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) November 27, 2022

Teacher had warned them before

The police said that the teacher in her complaint mentioned that she had earlier told the parents of the accused students about their inappropriate behaviour but they did not take any action against them.

The teacher even warned the students not to engage in such behaviour and also tried educating them, but they did not mend their ways and continued misbehaving.

The teacher said that she got to know about the boys making video as they passed obscene comments against her and made them viral, after which she decided to complaint to the cops.

"The case has been registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 500 (defamation) of IPC and relevant section of IT act against three students following the complaint by the teacher,” Circle officer, Kithore, Suchita Singh said.

