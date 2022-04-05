Uttar Pradesh: School denies admission to girl with name 'Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha' on Aadhaar; CMO intervenes

The girl was given admission after the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

Badaun: A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun was denied admission to a government school due to a mistake in her name on her Aadhaar Card.

The girl's name on her Aadhaar card was mentioned as "Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha" (Madhu's fifth child). She was later given admission after the intervention of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"I went to a government school to enroll my daughter there. The teacher made fun of the name mentioned on my daughter's Aadhaar card as it read that she's my fifth child and did not admit her there," said Madhu, the girl's mother.

Soon after the news went viral, Uttar Pradesh CMO took cognizance of the matter. "Dinesh of Raipur village of Budaun district went for admission of his daughter Aarti to school. In Aaadhaar Card of Aarti, her name was written as 'Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha', due to which the school did not admit her. When this matter reached the Chief Minister, he instructed the Basic Education Department to get the girl admitted to the school immediately," read a statement from the CMO.

"Following this, Aarti was admitted to the school. Along with this, the school administration has registered the name mentioned by the guardian in the admission register and at the same time, the error in her Aadhar card is also being rectified. Aarti has been admitted to Class 1 in the school," added the CMO.

Block Education Officer Ashok Pathak said the girl was admitted to the school on 2 April after a correction was suggested. "The teacher enrolled the daughter of the lady in the school. The girl's name mentioned on her Aadhaar card was 'Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha'. We suggested correction in it and her admission was done on 2 April," Pathak said.

"The lady came on 2 April for her daughter's admission. Admission was done and the Aadhaar card has been further sent for correction," informed Principal Seema Rani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.