Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's assembly membership canceled after hate speech conviction

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was dealt a big blow on Friday when his membership of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly was cancelled due to an alleged hate speech.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly Speaker Satish Mahan issued orders to this effect on Friday. With this, the Rampur assembly seat being held by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has been declared vacant.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana canceled the membership of Azam Khan after getting the order of the court. Azam Khan was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment in a hate speech case yesterday.

As soon as the official copy of the sentence was received, the Rampur assembly seat was declared vacant by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly Speaker, canceling the membership of Azam Khan. Now by-elections will be held for the Rampur assembly seat.

Azam Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in jail by a Rampur court in a case of alleged hate speech that had taken place in 2019. The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had allegedly used inappropriate language about IAS officer Anjaneya Kumar Singh who was the DM in Rampur during the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. During the election, the IAS was playing the role of the returning officer.

