Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Prayagraj today

Modi will participate in a one-of-its-kind programme, which will be attended by over two lakh women and will witness the prime minister transferring Rs 1000 crore in the bank account SHGs, benefitting around 16 lakh women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one-of-its-kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women, his office said.

In the afternoon tomorrow, 21st December, I would be taking part in an interesting programme in Prayagraj which focuses on women empowerment, particularly financial empowerment, skill development and more. https://t.co/nyLMzpztrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

The prime minister is slated to stay in Prayagraj for two hours and three minutes as per the tentative minute-to-minute details of Modi’s proposed visit to the city.

The Schedule:

Modi will reach Bamrauli airport at 12.45 pm

From Bamrauli airport he would leave for the parade ground at 1.05 pm by helicopter.

The PM would reach the venue of his public meeting at 1.10 pm and see an exhibition.

Modi would arrive on the stage at 1.15 pm and will be welcomed by Yogi Adityanath and other leaders.

A short film will be screened from 1.20 to 1.24 pm after which Modi will transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the accounts of one lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units.

The funds of Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be transferred to the accounts of 1,01,000 girls of the state.

Following this Adityanath will address the gathering between 1.27 pm to 1.50 pm.

The prime minister will start his address at 1.50pm

At 2.23pm, Modi will leave for the Bamrauli airport from where he will depart at 2.48 pm.

The programme is being held as per Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources, the PMO said, adding that he will transfer an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members.

This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, it said.

To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the prime minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4,000 as first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroot level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring a total amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme'. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the self help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the preparations for the visit on Saturday and instructed district administration to ensure a successful visit of Modi. He said unnecessary people should not be allowed to enter to the venue. Officials informed the CM that 67 schools have been selected for lodging the women members of SHGs and beneficiaries of other schemes while 32 schools have been earmarked for the stay of police and security personnel, according to Times of India.

The chief minister said every school should have a kitchen and the women should be given good food, and milk must be arranged for the children coming along with them. Adityanath has also asked them to pay special attention to security and that women security personnel should be deployed.

