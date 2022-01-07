Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,430 posts from 20 January; check details here

Candidates should note that the registration process will begin from 20 January. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the recognised posts is till 28 February along with the submission of the application fee

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened its employment window for the Assistant Operator, Workshop Staff and Head Operator (Mechanical) posts. Those who are interested can fill the application form, once out, by visiting the official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in/.

Candidates should note that the registration process will begin from 20 January. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the recognised posts is till 28 February along with the submission of the application fee.

Through this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 2,430 vacancies.

Name of the posts and vacancies allotted:

1,374 vacancies for Assistant Operator in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre- 2022

936 posts for Head Operator (Mechanical)

120 openings for Workshop Staff in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Cadre- 2022

Details on education qualification, application process and so on:

Assistant Operator: Candidates applying for this post should have passed their Intermediate levels with Physics and Mathematics subjects or equivalent degree or certificate. The age limit for this is 18 to 22 years. Find detailed notification here.

Head Operator (Mechanical): Candidates applying for this post should hold a three-year Engineering diploma in Electronics/Computer Science/IT/Mechanical/ Telecommunication/Electrical degree. The age limit for this is 20 to 28 years. Find the detailed notification here.

Workshop Staff: Candidates applying for this post should hold a high school and ITI Certificate in Electronics/Telecommunication/Electrical/CS/IT/ Radio and Manufacturing/Refrigeration/Mechanic Instrument/ Mechanic Electronics/COPA and Television/Electric Supply. The age limit for this is 20 to 28 years. Find detailed notification here.

For all posts, the application fee is Rs 400 for all candidates. Also, the necessary payment of application fees should be done through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written exam, followed by document verification, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

For more related details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website as well as read the official notification before applying.

