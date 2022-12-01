Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man held for insulting national flag
In a viral video, the youth can be seen trampling the national flag under his feet after wiping the sweat from his face
Badaun: A Muslim man was arrested after a video of him insulting the national flag went viral on social media in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, police said.
The incident took place in Zarif Nagar area of Badaun district, according to reports.
In the viral video, the youth can be seen trampling the national flag under his feet after wiping the sweat from his face.
The accused has been identified as Shahrukh Khan, who is a resident of Dhel village, reports said.
“A case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act has been lodged against him and the accused has been sent to jail,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said.
