Rakesh Sachan, a minister in Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, was held guilty of ballast theft by a district court in Kanpur. Unhappy with the verdict, he left the courtroom in a huff and was said to be untraceable

Kanpur: Rakesh Sachan, Uttar Pradesh's MSME minister, who was accused in ballast theft case, is untraceable after he left a Kanpur court which found him guilty on Saturday.

Sachan, a minister in Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, was held guilty of ballast theft by a district court in Kanpur. Unhappy with the verdict, he left the courtroom in a huff and was said to be untraceable.

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) has reserved its judgement on the quantum of punishment in the case.

According to a report by India Today, the lawyers and supporters of Sachan said that he left the courtroom after he was found guilty, but the minister denied the allegation. He said, "Some cases are pending, the things that are going on are misleading."

Sachan further said that the decision of the court will be accepted.

A complaint was filed by the court against Sachan last night in the Kotawli police station in which it has asked Kanpur police to register a case in this matter.

An investigation into the matter was initiated by Joint Commissioner of Kanpur Police Anand Prakash Tiwari after the complaint was received. "All the statements of related people will be recorded, CCTV footage will be checked and then further action will be taken," the senior police official said.”

“The facts of the complaint will also be examined. The investigation is expected to be completed in a day or two. Further action will be taken accordingly," Tiwari said.

In the latest, Aaj Tak said it had a telephonic conversation with Sachan in which the Uttar Pradesh minister said that he is currently in Kanpur and that he has to talk to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue after that he can also be called to Lucknow.

A report by Deccan Herald quoted its sources saying that the case of ballast theft was registered against Sachan about 35 years ago, when he was a contractor with the Railways in Kanpur. The stolen ballast was later recovered.

Amid this, the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has sought to know from Adityanath if he would raze the house of the guilty BJP MLA Rakesh Sachan.

"Cabinet minister in BJP government Rakesh Sachan held guilty in ballast theft....fled from court after hearing the verdict....Yogiji should now say when he will get the house of the ministry demolished by bulldozer," SP said in a tweet.

Who is Rakesh Sachan?

Considered to be an influential Kurmi leader, Rakesh Sachan started his political journey with the Samajwadi Party. He was considered to be very close to Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Singh. In 1993 and 2002, he was MLA from Ghatampur assembly seat and in 2009 he won the Fatehpur Lok Sabha seat.

A resident of Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, Sachan defeated Mahendra Prasad Nishad of BSP by nearly one lakh votes. He then switched to Congress and ahead the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he left the Congress and joined the BJP. BJP had fielded him from Bhognipur seat of Kanpur Dehat. He won the seat, defeating SP's Narendra Pal Singh and was made MSME minister of Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.