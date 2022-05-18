Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma launches SAMBHAV portal to 'effectively dispose public grievances'

SAMBHAV or Systematic Administration Mechanism for Brining Happiness and Value portal is said to be a multi-modal platform, which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively

Uttar Pradesh minister for urban development and energy, A K Sharma, Wednesday launched ICT based portal for his department and has named it SAMBHAV. The platform has been started to "effectively dispose public grievances and monitor public programs and schemes."

"SAMBHAV portal has been started to monitor public grievances, programs, schemes, projects and policies of Urban Development and Energy Departments of Uttar Pradesh government effectively and transparently," an official release said.

SAMBHAV or Systematic Administration Mechanism for Brining Happiness and Value portal - sambhav.up.gov.in - is said to be a multi-modal platform which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively.

The release said that SAMBHAV will work as an ICT platform for flagging grievances received from the public to the concerned officers who have been provided login IDs. The officers will then be required to feed their response and action taken report (ATRs) to the concerned issues.

If the action taken report (ATRs) and responses received from the concerned officers are not found to be suitable, then minister A K Sharma will take the issues up in the monthly meeting with the departmental officers, the release said. "It is planned that such meetings with Energy Department will be held on 2nd Wednesday, whereas the meeting for Urban Development matters will be held on 4th Wednesday," it stated.

The portal will also have the facility of videoconferencing and teleconferencing for dialogue with the concerned officers.

At the launch, A K Sharma said that existing systems and mechanisms of the state government will continue functioning in the same way and also the prevailing public hearing systems will continue to function as before. He also interacted with department officials as well as the public whose grievances were undertaken during the session.

The Uttar Pradesh minister directed the officials that grievances should be effectively resolved at the lower levels. He also warned that strict action will be taken against the responsible person if the issues are not being dealt with properly or with due responsibility.

"The expenses incurred by the common public to submit their issues in person will also be reimbursed by the responsible authorities in case the issues come to the highest level," Sharma said, adding that in humanitarian cases, the delay will not be tolerated and will be punished.

The minister said that SAMBHAV portal is another example of global systems for local services. He reminded his popular and successful digital platforms which he had created and implemented in the past. They include SWAGAT and PRAGATI which were created under guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when Sharma was secretary of MSME department of Government of India.

