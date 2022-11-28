Uttar Pradesh: Man threatens minor to cut her into pieces after she rejects marriage proposal, held in Kanpur
Faiz allegedly was forcing the minor to marry him, however, she declined his proposal
Kanpur: After a 17-year-old girl here in Uttar Pradesh rejected a marriage proposal, a man allegedly threatened to kill and cut her into pieces. The police have arrested the accused, who is identified as Mohammad Faiz.
Faiz allegedly was forcing the minor to marry him, however, she declined his proposal. Furious over rejection, the man threatened the girl by saying, “If the marriage doesn’t happen, I will cut you into pieces.”
According to media reports, Faiz used to follow the minor girl to school and harass her repeatedly, the girl’s family told the Naubasta police. They also tried to counsel the man however he didn’t stop harassing her, asking her to marry him.
After this, the girl’s family approached senior police officials to file a complaint against Faiz, claiming a threat to the girl’s life. The police conducted searches at Faiz’s residence in Chaman Ganj after the complaint.
When the officers arrived, the accused’s family clashed with the police, prompting them to call more officers to the site. Faiz was arrested under the POCSO Act.
