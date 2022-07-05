Uttar Pradesh man called to Mainpuri police station for counselling beats up cop inside premises - WATCH

The man has been detained and put behind bars for beating a policeman at Mainpuri police station. The family of the man, however, claims he is a mental illness patient

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, who was called to the police station ended up assaulting a cop inside the premises of the establishment. The video of the incident has now gone viral. The man has been booked for beating the police officer.

In the viral video, the man, called in for counselling in connection to a case of domestic violence, lost his temper on the policeman and started repeatedly slapping him. Following the incident, the man has been detained and put behind bars. However, his family claims he is a mental illness patient.

News agency ANI shared the clip on social media, writing, "Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri, Uttar Pradesh. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case."

#WATCH | Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/WhYJwa95NQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

In a separate tweet, the agency quoted ASP Mainpuri Madhuvan Kumar as stating, "He had been called on complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is patient of mental illness, we will take that in account if they produce supporting documents."

The accused has been booked and detained following the incident, added the ASP.

With inputs from agencies

