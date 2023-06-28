Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa maulana allegedly drugs, rapes, assaults minor girl student
The accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, has been arrested for sexually exploiting and blackmailing the minor. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl
A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was ‘drugged’, ‘raped’ by a madrasa teacher who also made a video of the act and assaulted her when she resisted.
Police have arrested the accused, Mohd Ahmad, a resident of Bithoor, for sexually exploiting and blackmailing the minor. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl.
Ahmad runs a madrasa in one of the portions of his house where the teenager used to study.
Madrassa teacher physically abused minor
The victim, in her complaint said she used study in madrasas till 2018. She alleged that even after she discontinued, the maulana, on several occasions, would call her home and used to sexually abuse her.
The girl further alleged that the maulana called her to his house on January 22, asking her to cook food as his wife was ill.
“However, on reaching there, he drugged me and raped me. He also made a video of the act. When I resisted, he assaulted me,” she said in her complainant.
The girl further accused maulana of filming the act and blackmailed to make the video viral. With this threat, he started physically abusing her often.
The accuse got the hint of the complaint registered against him and was trying to flee, but was arrested, Station in-charge Bithoor, Atul Singh, said.
With inputs from agencies
