The UPMSP witnessed 99.53 percent of Class 10 and 97.88 percent of Class 12 students clearing the board exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the results for classes X and XII on Saturday. Students can now check their scorecards on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year's exams witnessed 99.53 percent of Class 10 and 97.88 percent of Class 12 students clearing the exams. The pass percentage in Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams has been 97.88, 97.22, and 97.92, respectively in the Class 12 exam.

In Uttar Pradesh, Class 12 girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.4, while 97.47 percent of boys have cleared the exam.

Students, however, must bear in mind that the results were prepared on the basis of internal assessment and hence a merit list will not be issued this year.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in or use these direct links —

Class 10: https://upmsp.edu.in/ResultHighSchool.aspx

Class 12: https://upmsp.edu.in/ResultIntermediate.aspx

Step 2: Search and click on the required link that reads UP Board Class 10 result or UP Board Class 12 result

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter the roll number

Step 4: After submitting all details on the portal, the UP board result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and save a copy of your scorecard. Take a printout for future use

Meanwhile, if candidates are dissatisfied with their scores they can apply through their respective schools for re-examination. However, the exams will only be conducted when the COVID-19 situation normalises across the state.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a total of 26,09,501 candidates had registered for the Class 10 exam this year, while 29,94,312 students registered for Class 12 boards in the state. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh board exams were delayed due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the state. Following the official decision of the Centre, the state government had decided to cancel the board examinations for this year.