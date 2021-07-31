UPMSP result Class 10 and 12 Result 2021: Details mentioned on the result
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Parents name
- District/School code
- Subject-wise theory marks
- Subject-wise practical marks
- Total marks
- Maximum marks
- Result/Division
UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The UP board Classes 10 and 12 result 2021 will be declared today at 3:30 pm
Follow the steps mentioned below for UP board result 2021 class 10 check by roll no -
Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials
Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.
UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board result 2021 date and time for class 11 and Class 12. The UP board Classes 10 and 12 result 2021 will be declared today at 3:30 pm. Students can check results on multiple platforms, including on the official upresults.nic.in. Students will need to submit roll number and school code to check the UP Board 10th result 2021 and 12th result.
How to check UP Class 12 result 2020
Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12
Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials
Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.
As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.
If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.
The state government will also come out with detailed guidelines on 16 August on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020
There has been no official confirmation on date or time for the announcement of CBSE 10th Result 2021. Students are advised to regularly check the official website cbseresults.nic.in for updates
