UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP scores to be out today; here are key questions answered

UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The UP board Classes 10 and 12 result 2021 will be declared today at 3:30 pm

FP Staff July 31, 2021 09:55:27 IST
UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP scores to be out today; here are key questions answered

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The UPSME Class 10, 12 result 2021 can be declared anytime soon on the official website upresults.nic.in.

July 31, 2021 - 09:19 (IST)

UPMSP result Class 10 and 12 Result 2021: Details mentioned on the result

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Parents name
  • District/School code
  • Subject-wise theory marks
  • Subject-wise practical marks
  • Total marks
  • Maximum marks
  • Result/Division

July 31, 2021 - 09:08 (IST)

UP Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to result by roll number

Follow the steps mentioned below for UP board result 2021 class 10 check by roll no -

  • Browse the official website upresults.nic.in. 
  • On the home page, click on the highschool school result 2021 link. 
  • Now enter your roll number and school code. 
  • Click on the submit button.

July 31, 2021 - 09:02 (IST)

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: How to check result?

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

July 31, 2021 - 08:55 (IST)

UP Board Class 10 and 12 result 2021: Date and time announced

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the UPMSP date and time.

  • UP board result 2021 date - 31 July, 2021 
  • UPMSP result 2021 time - 3:30 PM

UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board result 2021 date and time for class 11 and Class 12. The UP board Classes 10 and 12 result 2021 will be declared today at 3:30 pm. Students can check results on multiple platforms, including on the official upresults.nic.in. Students will need to submit roll number and school code to check the UP Board 10th result 2021 and 12th result.

How to check UP Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

 

Updated Date: July 31, 2021 09:56:06 IST

