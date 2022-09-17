Uttar Pradesh: Kolkata Police nab suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist in Saharanpur

An STF team of the Kolkata Police went on a raid to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a tip-off from sources. Over the last few months, the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police STF have arrested several suspected terrorists

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The suspect, who hails from the Malda district of West Bengal, is believed to be involved in the murder of Bangladesh blogger Abhijit Roy in 2015.

The name of the arrested youth is Hasnat Sheikh. He was taken to Kolkata on transit remand. He is currently being interrogated by the Kolkata Police.

An STF team of the Kolkata Police went on a raid to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh after receiving a tip-off from sources. Over the last few months, the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police STF have arrested several suspected terrorists.

It is suspected that Hasnat Sheikh is associated with international terrorist group Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). According to Kolkata Police officials, STF detectives had received a tip-off that Hasnat Sheikh of Malda had fled West Bengal and taken shelter in Uttar Pradesh. They then started secret surveilance of the suspect in Saharanpur. Hasnat was arrested after finally being identified.

Meanwhile, after Hasnat’s arrest, his mother claimed that her son was admitted to a madrasa in Saharanpur.

“After studying at a local madrasa in Malda, he got admission in a madrasa in Burdwan. Then went to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh,” she told reporters.

Hasnat’s family members and villagers have also claimed that they did not know anything about his involvement with terrorist organizations.

