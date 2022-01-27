Uttar Pradesh: Journalist beaten to death in road rage incident in Saharanpur, two held
Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly beating a journalist to death after a road rage incident in Saharanpur.
According to the police, the journalist who was on a motorbike overtook the car in which three persons were seated. Enraged by this, the three men allegedly thrashed the journalist.
"The victim, a resident of Chilkana and a reporter, was coming towards Saharanpur on his motorcycle and overtook an Alto Car in which three persons were seated. There was a fight over overtaking. The victim was thrashed by the three men, causing serious injury," said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar.
"The victim was taken to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the car fled from the spot. We have arrested two accused, further legal action is being ensured," added the SP.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Sudhir Saini while the two accused held by the police have been identified as Jahangir and Farman.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Sikri police station of Saharanpur.
Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has sought a report from the district administration and has issued instructions to take the strictest action against the accused persons, informed the Chief Minister's Office.
