Uttar Pradesh: IAS officer booked in land grabbing case

The action was taken after a complaint was filed on the chief minister's portal

A day after an IAS couple was transferred out of Delhi, one more bureaucrat has gotten into trouble this time in Uttar Pradesh.

A case of eviction has been registered against 18 people of the village, including Special Secretary Ashok Kumar and his two brothers posted in Lucknow Secretariat in Lakhnimubarakpur Gram Sabha of Tehsil area of ​​Mau district, Hindustan reported.

The matter of possession of government land came to light after the measurement took place in the presence of the Tehsildar, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

