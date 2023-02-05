Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under leadership of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath to Network18

Lucknow: “Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Adityanath on Sunday said that the growth rate of Uttar Pradesh is between 13 to 14 per cent.

He said that Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a $1 trillion economy, after the Covid-19 pandemic had put a temporary halt to the goal.

“Now the country and state have emerged from coronavirus,” Adityanath said, adding that if India had to reach its destination of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh would play a pivotal role in the journey.

The Chief Minister said in the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has provided more than 5 lakh government jobs to people. “We will provide lakhs of jobs in the next 2-4 years. Work has started on investments of Rs 4 lakh crore,” he added.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is aiming big, citing its record over the last five years when it claims to have transformed the law and order situation, brought in investment, and created a favourable climate for businesses to come and set up shop.

Uttar Pradesh will organise ‘Global Investors Summit’ in Lucknow from 10 to 12 February, 2023. The aim of the summit is to exponentially increase the current growth rate of the state and significantly enhance the investment rate.

“Our Global Investors Summit this year will be historic,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He further said that ahead of the Global Summit, the Uttar Pradesh has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state.

Adityanath will himself travel abroad later this year to attract investors and the entire council of ministers in Uttar Pradesh will be leading roadshows in 18 countries.

Yogi says UP aims to attract investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through this summit to be attended by the ‘who’s who’ of the corporate world from India as well as abroad.

The Uttar Pradesh government says 47 big companies have shown interest in investing in the state, including big corporations like Google, Adobe, Samsung, Tata, Adani, ITC, Amul, LG, Bajaj, Siemens Healthcare, Lockheed Martin, and the JBM Group.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is keen to sign MoUs soon with these companies to seal the deals. Samsung has already expanded in UP, inaugurating the world’s largest mobile manufacturing facility in Noida four years ago.

Already, Uttar Pradesh contributes 45 per cent of India’s total mobile manufacturing, 55 per cent of India’s mobile component manufacturers are located in the state, and 26 per cent of India’s mobile manufacturers are operating in the state too.

