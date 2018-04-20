Uttar Pradesh govt withdraws Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's 'Y' category security cover

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday withdrew the 'Y' category security cover provided to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is one of the accused in the Unnao rape case, an official said.

As per India Today, the state government made the decision to aid the CBI in its investigation in the Unnao rape case. The move comes seven days after Sengar was arrested by the CBI.

According to the officials, other than the security cover, the guard outside his official residence has also been taken back.

The Bangarmau legislator from Unnao district enjoyed 'Y' category security cover, which allowed him protection by a head constable, three constables and three bodyguards from the state police.

On 14 April, Sengar was sent to CBI custody for seven days for his alleged involvement in the rape of a minor in Unnao last year. The CBI had arrested Sengar on 13 April for the assault, murder and rape after an Allahabad High Court order. Sengar was grilled by the investigation agency for close to 15 hours.

His arrest had come only after the Allahabad High Court rapped the investigation agency. "We fail to understand why the Investigating Agency instead of arresting accused persons, they arrested complainant, in connection with this case," the Allahabad High Court had said in its order.

The probe agency has asked to file a status report by 2 May.

Sengar, his brother Atul and the others are charged with murder and assault of the rape survivor's father, apart from facing charges of gang-raping a minor under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

In February, the girl's family moved court seeking to include the MLA's name in the rape case. After this move, the victim's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on 3 April this year and put in jail on 5 April.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the chief minister's house on 8 April and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

Faced with the embarrassment of its own MLA being involved in the case, the state government had referred the matter to the Centre on Friday for a CBI probe — a day before Allahabad High Court was to pronounce its order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that his government had not deviated from its zero-tolerance policy on crime and that it would firmly deal with criminals, no matter how influential they might be.

"As soon as the matter came to the notice of the government on 9 April, we immediately constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team) and initiated action in the matter...The policemen and doctors found guilty in the SIT report were suspended," the chief minister had said.

Sengar, a four-term MLA, enjoys immense clout cutting across party lines in the rural areas around Unnao district, a semi-urban area about 70 km from Lucknow.

With inputs from agencies