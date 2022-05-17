Uttar Pradesh government to launch road safety action plan after 18 May

The government will roll out the plan after a discussion with public representatives and officials of all the urban bodies

The Uttar Pradesh government will be launching a campaign to raise awareness about road safety, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday.

The government will roll out the plan after a discussion with public representatives and officials of all the urban bodies on 18 May.

In a tweet, Yogi said, "In view of the wide importance of road safety, an action plan for awareness campaign should be prepared with the mutual coordination of the concerned departments like Police, Traffic, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Technical Education, Higher Education, Transport, Urban Development, PWD etc."

सड़क सुरक्षा के व्यापक महत्व को देखते हुए पुलिस, यातायात, बेसिक शिक्षा, माध्यमिक शिक्षा, प्राविधिक शिक्षा, उच्च शिक्षा, परिवहन, नगर विकास, पीडब्ल्यूडी आदि संबंधित विभागों के परस्पर समन्वय के साथ जागरूकता अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार की जाए... — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 17, 2022

According to IANS, the campaign will also cover road engineering, enforcement, trauma care, and public awareness.

Yogi has also called for a special emphasis on making school students aware of traffic rules, the report added.

Principals and teachers will also be trained as part of the campaign.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that "while speed breakers are necessary for road safety, they become counter-productive if they are not laid in a scientific manner. Poor design of speed breakers on roads becomes a factor in accidents every day," IANS reported.

Buses failing on the standards should not be allowed to ply on the road under any circumstances, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.