Uttar Pradesh: Four children die in Kushinagar after eating toffees, Yogi Adityanath orders probe

The chief minister expressed his condolences on the incident and directed officials to provide assistance to the grieving families

Kushinagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of four children who allegedly died after eating toffees in Kushinagar.

Uttar Pradesh | Four children ate toffees, after some time they fell ill & died in Kushinagar. We suspect mischief. The complainant also said that 2 years ago a similar incident happened with their relatives too. Investigation will be initiated: Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone pic.twitter.com/SDH3S2jKoL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2022

According to Adityanath's Office, the chief minister has given instructions for immediate assistance to the families of the victims and ordered a probe.

Four children died allegedly after eating toffees in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Wednesday. After consuming the toffees, all four children had immediately fallen sick and were rushed to the district hospital where they died.

A police probe has been initiated and the cause of death is being investigated.

"The whole matter is being investigated. The guilty will not be spared at any cost. Further investigations will only clear out the doubt of witchcraft in the matter," said Superintendent of Police, Sachindra Patel.

