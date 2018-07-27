You are here:
Uttar Pradesh: Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad's Khoda area; several trapped

India FP Staff Jul 27, 2018 21:24:16 IST

A five-storey buidling collapsed in Khoda area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, media reports said on Friday. The incident occurred after heavy rains lashed the city for two consecutive days.

According to News18 Uttar Pradesh, several people are feared trapped under the debris. However, there are no reports of casualties so far.

On Twitter, Ghaziabad Police said that an NDRF team has been sent to the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details are awaited.

On 23 July, a five-storey under-construction building had collapsed in the same city. The district magistrate had said that the building was being constructed illegally. According to The Times of India, two people were killed in the incident. The police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday to probe two cases registered in the matter.


