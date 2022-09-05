India

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway at the hotel and three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot

FP Staff September 05, 2022 08:59:12 IST
The fire at the hotel in Lucknow. Twitter/ @ANI

Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj in Lucknow on Monday.

The fire department rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms.

Security personnel had to wear an oxygen mask to enter the hotel to evacuate the people stuck inside.

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway at the hotel and three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 09:26:30 IST

