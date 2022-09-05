Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway at the hotel and three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot

Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj in Lucknow on Monday.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

The fire department rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms.

Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qqlIxvRtwZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Security personnel had to wear an oxygen mask to enter the hotel to evacuate the people stuck inside.

#UPDATE | UP: Firefighting & rescue operations underway at Hotel Levana in Hazratganj, Lucknow where a fire broke out this morning. Three ambulances & fire tenders are present at the spot Security personnel wear an oxygen mask to enter the hotel to evacuate people stuck inside. pic.twitter.com/78wUNBc6SF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

Firefighting and rescue operations are underway at the hotel and three ambulances and fire tenders are present at the spot.

More details are awaited.

